Paphos homeowner wakes up to find burglar in bedroom

A 68 year old Paphos homeowner woke up early on Sunday to find a burglar in his bedroom, philenews reported.

According to police, the man was awoken by noise and shouted for help as soon as he saw the burglar.

The burglar tried to flee but the 68 year old along with his son, who was sleeping in another room, managed to stop and immobilize him.

Police who arrived at the scene, after they received a call from the pair, found property that belongs to the 68 year old in the burglar’s possession, a flashlight, gloves, burglary tools, a small amount of cannabis and jewelry that did not belong to the homeowner.

The burglar, 53, was arrested.

Police are continuing investigations.