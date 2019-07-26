Menu
Paphos’ historic buildings lit up (photos)

July 26, 2019 at 12:14pm
Local officials and crowds of people gathered in Paphos’ October 28 Square on Thursday evening for a ceremony to mark the night lighting of historic buildings and monuments near the town hall.

Paphos mayor Phedonos Phedonos spoke of the beauty and harmony of the complex buildings and added the municipality would step up its efforts to further upgrade the historical centre.

The municipal gardens will be redesigned and upgraded and with the addition of a church which according to the mayor will render it a ‘jewel’, while the listed building of the old police station will be used to showcase the town’s history. The surrounding area will be converted into a thematic park and may included an open air theatre, he said.

 

