Paphos goes festive in run-up to Christmas (photos)

Paphos went festive on Sunday with the municipality’s Christmas event ‘Santa Run’ that also aimed at supporting volunteer and charity organisations.

The walk started at 10.30 am in front of the town hall where Father Christmas’ hats were handed out and participants then walked to Kennedy Square and Makarios avenue where a charity bazaar got underway at 11.30 with the participation of more than 25 NGOs. There was also an artistic programme and activities for young and old.

Paphos mayor Phedon Phedonos said that Paphos was this year organising the richest festive programme over the Christmas and New Year holidays with 47 events, most of them focused on children and their families. These are being organised to a great extent in the commercial centre with the aim of bringing back life to an area that has been abandoned for years.

He urged people to participate, enjoy themselves and also donate generously to the volunteer associations