Paphos: Free WiFi and digital touch screens as part of ‘smart city’ project

Free WiFi and digital touch screens with information for local and foreign visitors on activities in the town will be available in two months in the traditional commercial heart of Paphos.

This follows the signing on Tuesday morning of the contract by Mayor Phedon Phedonos and representatives of the contracting company.

The touch screens will be linked with an internet portal on culture, tourism and entrepreneurship being set up by the municipality that will offer residents and visitors comprehensive information on sights, cultural events, restaurants and hotels as well as businesses.

The programme is being implemented as part of the EU programme Smart city applications in municipalities of Cyprus, Crete and the North Aegean known as ‘Smart Cities.’

A comprehensive plan of action to convert Paphos into a smart city has been drafted while an augmented reality app is under constructions and a study on the town’s branding underway.

Smart Cities is being implemented within the framework of Interreg V-A Greece-Cyprus 2014-2020 and is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund and national funds from Greece and Cyprus.

Paphos Municipality is the lead partner while participating partners are the municipalities of Chania and Lesvos with which Paphos Municipality has been twinned.