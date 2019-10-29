Paphos: Four women in custody in fake documents, illegal work investigation

Paphos police on Monday night arrested four women — all third country nationals — as they investigate a case of fake documents and working illegally.

The four were arrested after police and Labour Ministry officials raided two restaurants as part of a campaign against illegal work.

A 30 year old woman was arrested at one restaurant and remanded in custody for three days and the other three, aged 47, 48 and 31 were arrested at the second restaurant and remanded in custody for eight days.

All four had secured a job by submitting documents that they were EU citizens and had also been registered with the Department of Social Insurance as such.

They are now under investigation for impersonation, forgery, circulating a forged document, securing registration under false pretences and working illegally.