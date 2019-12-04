Paphos: Four hunters fined €14,000, fifth fined €150

Four hunters have been issued out of court fines of €14,000 after they were caught in a no hunting area with hunting rifles, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that at 5.30 am on Wednesday, members of the Game Service stopped two cars in Paphos forest for checks. Hunting is prohibited in Paphos forest.

The first car was driven by a 38 year old who had a disassembled hunting rifle in a case in the car. His passenger was a 34 year old who had an assembled hunting rifle and a number of cartridges in a bag while another passenger aged 33, also had a loaded hunting rifle in a case.

In the second car, the 29 year old driver had a disassembled hunting rifle and two cartridges. All four were taken to Polis Chrysochous police station where the hunting rifles and cartridges were handed over as evidence.

They were fined for carrying weapons one hour before the permitted hunting time, carrying weapons in a no hunting area and carrying weapons at a time when hunting is prohibited.

The 38 year old driver was fined €3,000, his co driver €4,000 and his passenger €4,000 while the driver of the second car was fined €3000.

In a separate case at 10 am on Wednesday the Game Service stopped a car in a village in Paphos district driven by a 64 year old. He was fined €150 for carrying an assembled hunting rifle in the car.