The theft has been reported of five hunting dogs from the Mandria community in Paphos, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that the owner told police at 5 am on Thursday that his hunting dogs were stolen from the Mandres area of the Mandria community. He said the dogs are valued at €4500.Paphos police who went to the scene found that the cages had been broken into.

Police investigations continue.

(File photograph).