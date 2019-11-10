Menu
Paphos Fire Service battles out a number of fires in the district

November 10, 2019 at 9:51pm
Paphos Fire Service members on Sunday managed to put out a number of fires sparked at different areas of the coastal district.

Fire Service spokesman Andrea Kettis told CNA that a big fire broke out around 11 in the morning between the villages of Maronas-Archimandrita.

And that this was followed by smaller-scale ones at Polis Khrysochous, Pittokopou, Akourdalia, Stroumbi, Pittarkou and Milia. A small one was also sparked at the rural community of Anarita.

Kettis also said that even though all fires broke out almost at the same time, firemen managed to put them out quickly before they got to cause heavy damages.

 

Goats help save California’s Reagan library from wildfire

