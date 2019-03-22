Paphos: Fire cracker explodes in school bus; company suspends route

Paphos bus drivers will not carry out the Timi-Anarita-Mandria school run when schools reopen on Tuesday after a fire cracker exploded in a bus on that route a little after lunch on Friday.
On hearing the fire cracker, the bus driver stopped the bus, made sure there were no injuries and alerted the company which contacted police.
The company then decided to suspend the specific route in the interests of the safety of pupils, the driver and other vehicles.
There were no injuries or damage from the fire cracker.
Kouklia police station are investigating.