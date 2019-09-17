Paphos: Father arrested after kidnapping own children

A 39 year old man is under arrest in Paphos after abducting his two children, both of whom have now been reunited with their mother, CyBC reports.

It said the man, who is a Syrian national, was nabbed at the police station where he has to report regularly because of another case pending against him.

His nine year old son was in the car. Earlier the child’s younger sister had managed to get away after persuading her father to stop at a kiosk in order to buy something, CyBC said.

Police had mounted a huge operation to find the children after they were taken from their home where they live with their Greek Cypriot mother who has sole custody.

Checkpoints and the airports had been alerted after the mother voiced concern that her former husband would take them abroad.

According to CyBC, the father had broken the glass pane of the living room at the house in the Paphos community. The children were at the house with their mother but the man managed to grab them and drive off.