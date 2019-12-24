Paphos extreme weather: Harbour area affected (photos)

The harbour area in Kato Paphos has been most affected by the extreme weather affecting the area since last night.
The thunderstorms and strong wind have caused damages across Posidonos avenue along the coast starting at the public baths and up to the land area of the harbour causing difficulties in circulation.
Pafos authorities crews sped to the scene and are cleaning the area as per the mayor’s instructions.
Authorities are on stand-by as extreme weather is expected to continue.
Photos: Kitas Weather