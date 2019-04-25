Paphos: Employer under arrest for assaulting worker

Paphos police are investigating a case of assault, illegal employment and disorderly behaviour following a complaint made by a 47 year old Egyptian.
He said that the 54 year old had failed to pay a group of seven workers he had hired to collect oranges from his orchard.
The seven individuals protested but the employer swore at them and then assaulted a 31 year old who was taken to Polis Chrysochous Hospital where he was treated for abrasions to the face,
The employer was arrested and detained. He was also charged in writing for employing the seven non-Cypriots in violation of their permits.