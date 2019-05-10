Paphos: Elderly Russian woman reported missing (photo)

Menu
A search is underway in Paphos for  Nelli Zakharora, 81, who was reported missing from her home in Peyia late on Thursday night.

Police said the missing woman is 1.65 metres tall, of average build, with short brown hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black jacket (with floral print), dark trousers and prescription glasses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Peyia police station on telephone 26806350 or the closest police station or the citizens’ help line 1460 or online on the police app.

Earlier on Friday, philenews said the woman is Russian and lives with her daughter who is married to a Cypriot. Her son in law told police  last night his mother in law had left the house on foot and not returned.

A search was launched immediately with no result.

The search intensified with the first light of day, philenews added.

 

