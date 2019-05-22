Menu
Paphos: Elderly man found dead on beach was Cypriot

May 22, 2019 at 2:37pm
A man found dead on a beach two days ago has been identified as 69 year old Cypriot resident of Paphos, despite initial reports that he was a tourist, philenews reports.

The man was found on a beach in Kato Paphos on Monday. He was identified after a member of his family reported him as missing.

Philenews added that a post-mortem examination determined that he died of asphyxia as a result of drowning.

He was spotted by members of the public who called police and was taken by ambulance to Paphos Hospitals where doctors pronounced him dead.

