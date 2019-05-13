Paphos: Drunk driver involved in road collision

A 60 year old man from Bulgaria was arrested in Paphos on Sunday night after the car he was driving collided into the back of another car and then veered into the opposite lane, colliding with another car coming in the opposite direction, the Cyprus News Agency said.
The 52 year old Greek Cypriot driver of the second car sustained minor injuries and was taken to the accident and emergency unit of Paphos hospital, treated and discharged.
The Bulgarian man underwent an alco-test where he was found to be nearly four times over the legal limit, testing with 86 mg of alcohol. The legal limit is 22 mg.
He was arrested, charged in writing and released to appear in court on a later date.