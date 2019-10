Paphos district court on Thursday sentenced a 50 year old man to two months in prison and suspended his driving licence for six, police have announced.

They said that the man, who is from the Limassol district, was arrested on October 7, 2018 after he failed to heed a police signal to stop on the old Paphos-Limassol road. Instead he sped off and was cut off in a field.

He was taken to Paphos traffic police HQ where he failed to give an adequate sample for a breathalyser and was arrested.