Paphos: Driver given suspended jail sentence for series of offences

A woman driver was on Friday handed a one month suspended jail sentence and had her driving licence revoked for four months for a series of traffic offences in Paphos.
The 28 year old was caught driving without a driving licence, insurance and MOT and failed to obey a police signal to stop, but instead jumped a red light. She also later tested positive for driving under the influence of drugs in an initial test and further samples were sent to the State Lab.
The woman appeared before Paphos district court on Friday and pleaded guilty to the traffic offences.
The one month jail sentence is suspended for three years.
