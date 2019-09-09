Paphos: Water levels in dams drop after scorching summer

This year’s record breaking rainfall resulted in a historic high for dams all over Cyprus, especially in the Paphos area.
The island’s second largest dam Asprokremmos overflowed due to the abundant rainfall as did Evretou, the third largest, and a number of other smaller dams.
However according to philenews, months later and after a extremely hot summer, water levels in the dams have dropped.
Specifically according to the Department of Water Development, Asprokremmos is now 91% full, Mavrokolympos is 68.9% full, Kannaviou is 86.5% full and Evretou 84.2% full.
Argakas dam is currently at 52.7%, Ayia Marina Chryosochous has slumped to 29.5% and finally water levels at Pomos dam are at 59.5%.