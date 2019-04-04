Paphos: Cyclist’s bandaged hand raises police suspicions after burglary

Paphos police early on Thursday arrested a 41 year old man as a suspect in the burglary of a shop and the theft of tobacco products a little earlier.
He was spotted on a bicycle, with a bandaged hand, which raised police’s suspicions as they had found spots of blood at the scene of the burglary.
The burglar had gained entrance by breaking the glass pain of the shop’s main entrance, and the blood indicated that the perpetrator had cut his hand while doing so.
When police saw the cyclist with the bandaged hand, he was taken to Paphos Hospital and treated. He was then arrested as police investigate.
The owner of the shop was alerted to the burglary when the alarm went off at 2.30 am. The 46 year old woman went to the shop and on seeing the shattered glass contacted police.