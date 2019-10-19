Menu
Paphos court issues 8-day remand order for drug offences

October 19, 2019 at 2:52pm
Paphos District Court issued an 8-day remand order against a 50-year old man, following the discovery of 47 cannabis plants in his house.

Police are investigating a case concerning illegal cultivation of cannabis, illegal possession of drugs with intent to supply other persons and illegal possession and use of drugs.

The man was arrested on Friday in a village in Paphos district after police found in the house he resides the cannabis plants.

Police said the drug squad, having gathered and evaluated information, obtained a search warrant for the man’s house, during which police officers found the 47 cannabis plants, 10 to 150 cm high.

Paphos drug squad continues its investigations into the case.

 

 

