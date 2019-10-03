Paphos: Citizens in airport protest over lack of flights to Athens

A citizens’ initiative group is planning a demonstration outside Paphos Airport later on Thursday to protest at the lack of flights to Athens.

The demonstration will be carried out at 5 pm on the road leading to arrivals and departures with demonstrators planning to briefly to cut off the road at the roundabout.

The protest is being organised by parents of students who are angered at lack of effective action to resume flights between Paphos and Athens. These had been initially been offered by Ryanair and later on Cobalt but ended with the closure of the airline last year.

They say the problem is particularly acute for students and their parents who must pay the extra travel cost to Larnaca Airport.

The group said that there are ten flights daily to Athens from Larnaca but none from Paphos even though figures show that when the flights had been available, seat occupancy had been very high.