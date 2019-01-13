Menu
Local

Paphos bus strike in sixth day

January 13, 2019 at 12:43pm
Edited by

A strike at the Paphos Bus Company over the company’s failure to pay December’s salaries entered its sixth day on Sunday with employees hoping there will be some developments tomorrow.

A spokesman for the bus drivers told the Cyprus News Agency that a delegation had handed over a memo to President Nicos Anastasiades when he visited Paphos on Friday and that he had assured them that he would hold a meeting on the issue on Monday with the Transport Minister and the ministry’s permanent secretary.

They will examine whether there is a way to cover some of money.

In their memo, the employees said they faced a huge problem because of the ministry’s dispute with the company over the amounts it should receive as a grant. They pointed out that they have not been paid for December and that no-one can guarantee the future of the company’s more than 250 employees.

Read more

Paphos bus strike underway as ministry tells company to fulfil obligations

 

You May Also Like

Local
January 13, 2019

Heavy rain, low visibility on Nicosia-Kokkinotrimithia highway, snow in Troodos

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
January 13, 2019

Heavy rains, strong winds on Limassol-Paphos highway

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
January 13, 2019

Search for missing woman intensifies

Bouli Hadjioannou