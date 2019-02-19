Paphos bus stops to get fresh look, WiFi

Paphos’ residents will get new, fresh-looking bus stops, Phileleftheros reported on Tuesday.
According to the paper, the municipality of Paphos will soon launch a call for tenders in order to upgrade 173 bus stops in the city.
The new bus stops will have WiFi capability and digital screens for bus routes and advertisements.
The person/company that will win the tender will take over the cost of installing the stops and maintaining them for a ten-year period.
After the ten-year period the bus stops will be handed back to the municipality.