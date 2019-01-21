Paphos bus drivers back at work

Paphos bus drivers are back at work on Monday morning after an agreement was hammered out between them, the company and the Transport MInistry.

Under the agreement, the ministry will cover back pay of drivers for December and their wages until February 10 while the Paphos bus company has made its buses available.

Speaking on behalf of the bus drivers, Christos Evangelou told the Cyprus News Agency that the drivers had voted by majority to suspend their strike following the agreement between the company and the ministry.

He said they have received assurances from both the company and the ministry that a definitive solution will be found by February 10 and warned that there would be further strike action if such a solution is not found.