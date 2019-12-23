Paphos: Briton’s Chloraka home burgled

The home of a British man in Chloraka was burgled while he was on holiday in the UK, philenews reports.

At the time of the incident the man, who is a permanent Chloraka resident, was in the UK where he travelled to spend the Christmas holidays with friends and family.

The burglars appear to have taken from the house anything they could carry, including the man’s car that was parked in the garage using the car keys they found in the property. The value of the stolen items is estimated at €5,000.

The burglary was discovered when a neighbour noticed on Sunday morning that the man’s car was not in the garage. As the neighbour was certain that the man was still in the UK when the car disappeared, he notified the police who confirmed the burglary when they arrived at the scene.

The owner was contacted by telephone and assisted in the recording of the items stolen and he assessed their cost at €5,000.

Police are investigating.