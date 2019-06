Police are asking for the public to help find Kevin Joseph Coyle, a Briton and a permanent resident of Cyprus, who has been reported missing from his home in the Paphos district.

They said Coyle, 34, had been taken by ambulance to Paphos Hospital on Wednesday, May 29 and left the hospital at around 10.30 pm. He has been missing from his home since then.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Paphos CID on 26806021 or the closest police station or the citizen’s help line on 1460.