Paphos: British tourist dies in hotel pool

A British tourist was pulled unconscious from the swimming pool of a Paphos Hotel on Sunday but despite efforts did not regain consciousness, philenews reports.

The exact cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem examination that will be carried out on Monday.

Philenews said that around midday the British holidaymaker, aged about 50, was spotted floating unconscious in the pool.

He was pulled from the pool and first aid was administered pending the arrival of an ambulance which rushed him to Paphos Hospital.

However he did not regain consciousness and he was pronounced dead by hospital doctors.

Philenews said that foul play has been ruled out. It added that the man had a medical history.