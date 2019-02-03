Menu
Paphos: British couple injured in traffic accident

February 3, 2019 at 5:05pm
A British couple, permanent residents of Cyprus,  are in hospital after they were injured in a traffic accident which occurred on the Paphos-Polis road near Stroumbi at little after 3 on Sunday afternoon.

They were both admitted to Paphos Hospital where their condition is described as serious but out of danger.

Under conditions which are being investigated, their car overturned and the couple was trapped in the vehicle. They were extricated by the fire service and taken by ambulance to hospital.

Police are investigating.

