Paphos bag snatchers ‘did not take all the cash’

September 15, 2019 at 4:32pm
Police have recovered a bag that was snatched from a restaurant owner by two robbers in Paphos last night, minus the wallet but still containing a substantial amount of money, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said officers had found the bag close to where the robbery had taken place — outside the woman’s home in Chlorakas as she parked her car.

The two robbers took the wallet and other personal items, but left two envelopes with money.

The woman said that the men had opened her car door and snatched her bag with the day’s takings from the restaurant of between 4,000 and 6,000 euro.

Police officers who searched the area found the bag in a ditch. In it where two envelopes, one containing  1828 euro and the second 120 euro which the robbers overlooked.

The remaining cash and the woman’s wallet with 460 euro, credit card and her ID as well as her mobile telephone were not found.

