Paphos: 50 year old fined €2000 for illegal hunting

A 50 year old hunter was fined €2000 on Sunday after he was caught hunting in a no-hunting area.

Police said that the man was spotted at 8.15 on Sunday morning by the Game Service hunting with a double barrel hunting rifle in the Ayios Yeorgios Mamonion area where hunting is prohibited.

He was taken to the police station and fined €2000.

Police determined that he did not have a licence for the hunting gun and it was taken into evidence as police investigate a case of carrying a hunting rifle without a permit.