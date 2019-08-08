Paphos: 47 year old Greek Cypriot arrested as police investigate rape complaint

Paphos police have arrested a 47 year old Greek Cypriot man after a 31 year old French tourist filed a complaint that she had been raped.

The complaint was filed on Tuesday and the man arrested on Wednesday. He is expected to appear in court today to be remanded in custody. Investigations are still at a preliminary stage, it added.

The Cyprus News Agency said that the 31 year old woman, in Cyprus for a short holiday, told police that she had been approached by the suspect in a pub and they spent some time together there.

They later left together and he allegedly raped her.