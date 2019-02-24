Paphos: 38-year-old motorcyclist dies in accident (pic)

38-year-old Dimos Kamilaris was killed in an accident on Sunday morning in Paphos.
Kamilaris was driving on the road between Pafiako soccer stadium and Paphos’ tourist area when his large-capacity motorcycle overturned under unknown circumstances.
According to Paphos traffic police, the 38-year-old from Yieroskypou lost control of his motorcycle, hit a street lamb pole with force sliding in the opposite lane of the road dragging the man for a large distance.
Passing drivers called for an ambulance and notified the police who are investigating the circumstances under which the accident happened.
Unfortunately Dimos Kamilaris died on the scene.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.