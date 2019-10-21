Menu
Paphos: 38 year old man killed after head on collision

October 21, 2019 at 12:00pm
Edited by

A 38 year old man died of his injuries after the vehicle he was driving was  involved in a head on collision with another car on the Archimandrita – Kouklia road, near Orites, in Paphos at around 9 am on Monday.

Under conditions which are being investigated the van he was driving collided with a double cabin truck driven by a 45 year old man on a tight bend on the road.

Both drivers were injured and were taken to Paphos hospital, however the driver of the van, a Bulgarian national, succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the second car has been admitted to hospital. He is in serious condition but out of danger.

 

 

