Paphos: 373 drivers caught speeding in one week

August 5, 2019 at 4:59pm
Paphos police booked 373 drivers for speeding in the week of July 29 to August 5 — nearly half the total of 826 bookings for traffic offences made by police during that period.

Police said that during the week long road safety campaign special emphasis was given to the secondary road network.

Meanwhile, Paphos deputy police chief Andreas Angelides told the Cyprus News Agency that in consultation with police headquarters, the district police has drawn up a plan of action for the summer holiday with special emphasis on road safety, particularly on the secondary road network, and crime prevention.

 

