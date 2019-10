A 31 year old Paphos resident is under arrest to facilitate police inquiries into the burglary of a mini market and the theft of €13,000 from the safe that occurred on Sunday when the shop was closed, philenews reports.

The case was reported to police at 7 am today.

The mini market has CCTV and based on the footage, Paphos police arrested the 31 year old, who is a Georgian national.

He was remanded in custody for five days by Paphos district court.