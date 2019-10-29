Paphos: 26 year old wanted for spate of burglaries arrested

Paphos police have arrested a 26 year old man who is wanted for a series of burglaries and thefts. The man was arrested at a Paphos hotel where he is staying as police investigate a case of conspiracy to commit an offence, theft and causing damage. The alleged offences were committed in October.

Police also suspect the man with another stole a car with 9,000 euro in cash with which they drove off to Apostolos Pavlou Avenue where they broke two other cars and took money from briefcases.

The suspect is also under investigation for illegal possession of jewellery that he and a woman from Bulgaria allegedly took to a pawnshop. The two were identified from CCTV. The woman was arrested last week and remanded in custody.