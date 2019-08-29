Paphos: 25 year old woman held for ‘cocaine in coffee’ case

A 25 year old woman is under arrest on suspicion of trying to supply a defendant with cocaine at Paphos court earlier this week.

The woman had reportedly ordered a cold coffee for the man — who was in court to hear his sentence for a domestic violence case — took a few steps away with it and then gave it to the cafeteria staff to take to him. She then left the premises.

In the coffee, staff saw four small plastic bags which were found to contain about 50 grams of cocaine and alerted police.

Paphos police were able to track down and arrest the woman. They also searched her home and found 200 bullets for a military rifle.

Philenews reports that police are also looking for a 26 year old man.