Paphos: 20 year old woman arrested for driving stolen vehicle, causing accident

A 20 year old woman was arrested on Sunday for driving a stolen vehicle and a series of traffic offences.

These include causing an accident, not having a licence or insurance and driving under the influence of drugs.

Police said that an officer had signaled to the woman to stop at around 11.40 am on Yiorgos Christoforou street in Paphos. But instead, she accelerated and attempted to flee, but collided into steel poles outside a building and came to a stop,

She was taken by ambulance to Paphos Hospital as a precaution and was discharged.

A little later, at around 12.15 the owner of the vehicle reported it had been stolen between 10.30 and 11.10 am.

Police secured an arrest warrant and she was arrested to facilitate inquiries into a case of car theft, traffic offences and causing an accident.

They said the woman did not have a driver’s licence, was not covered by insurance and tested positive for driving under the influence of drugs.