Paphos: 20 year old to stand trial for raping 15 year old

A 20 year old man will stand trial for rape at the Paphos Criminal Court on December 2 on charges of raping a 15 year old girl.

He has been granted conditional release until then that includes a restraining order ordering him to stay at least 300 metres away from the victim. He is prohibited from crossing over into the Turkish occupied north and put up a personal guarantee of 25,000 euro and a bond of 4,000 euro.

The complaint about the rape was made on October 21 and the defendant was arrested a day later.