Menu
Local

Paphos: 20 year old to stand trial for raping 15 year old

October 30, 2019 at 11:27am
Edited by

A 20 year old man will stand trial for rape at the Paphos Criminal Court on December 2 on charges of raping a 15 year old girl.

He has been granted conditional release until then that includes a restraining order ordering him to stay at least 300 metres away from the victim. He is prohibited from crossing over into the Turkish occupied north and put up a personal guarantee of 25,000 euro and a bond of 4,000 euro.

The complaint about the rape was made on October 21 and the defendant was arrested a day later.

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
October 30, 2019

Team from Turkey helps probe into crash of light aircraft in occupied north

Bouli Hadjioannou
ConcertsLocal
October 30, 2019

Romantic Treasures from CSO in Nicosia and Paphos

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
October 30, 2019

Paphos to host annual ‘police day’ on Saturday

Bouli Hadjioannou