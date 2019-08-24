Paphos: 20 computers confiscated in clampdown against illegal gambling

Paphos police on Friday searched two premises and confiscated a total of 20 computers as part of a clampdown on illegal electronic gambling.
The first premises belong to a 55 year old man from where police took away 10 computers which police have reasonable grounds to suspect have been converted into fruit machines.
From the second premises belonging to a 43 year old man, police confiscated another 10 computers for the same reason.
Police also confiscated a closed circuit TV.
Police investigations continue.