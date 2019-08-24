Menu
Local

Paphos: 20 computers confiscated in clampdown against illegal gambling

August 24, 2019 at 11:20am
Edited by

Paphos police on Friday searched two premises and confiscated a total of 20 computers as part of a clampdown on illegal electronic gambling.

The first premises belong to a 55 year old man from where police took away 10 computers which police have reasonable grounds to suspect have been converted into fruit machines.

From the second premises belonging to a 43 year old man, police confiscated another 10 computers for the same reason.

Police also confiscated a closed circuit TV.

Police investigations continue.

You May Also Like

Local
August 24, 2019

Lifeguards rescue two tourists after jet ski overturns in Pissouri Bay

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
August 24, 2019

Authorities mull ways to block public from accessing Cape Greco sea caves

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
August 24, 2019

Updated: Two pedestrians hit by car in Avdilero, driver arrested

Bouli Hadjioannou