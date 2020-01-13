Paphos: 2 women arrested for stabbing 27-year-old

Two women aged 24 and 25 were arrested by Paphos police yesterday for the stabbing of a 27-year-old Greek woman living in Paphos, philenews reports.
The reason behind the attack is said to be that the Greek woman was living with a Syrian man in her flat.
The incident took place on Friday. According to the report the woman filed with the police, two Cypriot women arrived at her flat demanding that she vacates the premises.
A fight ensued between the three that resulted in the Greek woman’s stabbing with a jack-knife inflicting her injuries on her back and abdomen.
The woman was taken by ambulance to Paphos hospital where she was treated by doctors who said that she is out of danger.
Preliminary investigations have found that the motive behind the attack was that the Greek woman was living with a man from Syria.
The two Cypriot women were arrested and remanded in custody.
Read more: