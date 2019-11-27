Paphos: 16 year old caught driving without licence, insurance

A 16 year old boy caught driving without a licence tried to evade police but was stopped and taken to the police station in Polis Chrysochous.
The teen ignored a police signal to stop as he was driving on the Neo Chorio -Latchi road at around 1.15 pm on Wednesday and sped off, but was cut off by a patrol car some 500 metres away.
He was taken to the police station where his mother, the legal owner of the car, was called in.
Police said they are investigating how the teen was able to get the car and drive without a licence and insurance.