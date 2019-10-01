Paphos: 15 year old caught driving with no seat belt, licence or insurance

A 15 year old was caught taking his teenage friend for a drive and has been charged for a number of traffic offences, police said.
The boy’s 51 year old father has also been charged for not taking due care with his car.
The teen was spotted by traffic police at around 6.30 pm on Democratias Avenue in Paphos.
The two youths, both from Paphos, were taken to the police station where the boy’s father and owner of the car was called in.
The teenage driver was charged with driving without a driving licence and insurance and without the permission of the owner. He was also charged with not wearing a seat belt.
Father and son are expected to appear in court at a later date.