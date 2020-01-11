Paphos: 10th best value destination for UK travellers in Post Office barometer

Paphos has been ranked 10th best value for money destination for UK travellers in an annual report released by the Post Office Travel Money’s Worldwide Holiday Costs Barometer featured in British newspapers on Saturday. It ranked ninth in last year’s report.

The Post Office barometer monitors the price of eight tourist items – comprising dinner for two with a bottle of wine, a range of soft and alcoholic drinks, sun cream and insect repellent in 42 cities worldwide.

Overall, it found that prices have fallen by up to 10% in 33 out of the 42 global destinations it analysed. The main reason for this is a strengthened sterling, with the report finding this cut the cost of prices for British travellers in 19 of the destinations.

Bulgaria’s resort of Sunny Beach was named the cheapest of the 42 destinations for another year with £30.03 for the eight items. Marmaris in Turkey came in second (£44.15) and Tokyo, Japan third (£48.21).

The top 20 best value destinations for 2020 according to Post Office Travel Money

1. Sunny Beach, Bulgaria – £30.68

2. Marmaris, Turkey – £44.15

3. Tokyo, Japan – £48.21

4. Algarve, Portugal – £49.87

5. Costa del Sol, Spain – £53.16

6. Cape Town, South Africa – £59.39

7. Hoi An, Vietnam – £59.49

8. Bali, Indonesia – £61.43

9. Prague, Czech Republic – £63.02

10. Paphos, Cyprus – £63.22

11. Sliema, Malta – £66.72

12. Mombasa, Kenya – £66.95

13. Colombo, Sri Lanka – £68.39

14. St John, Antigua – £70.51

15. Orlando, USA – £75.25

16. Corfu, Greece – £75.91

17. Budapest, Hungary – £78.49

18. Porec, Croatia – £79.43

19. Cancun, Mexico – £83.69

20. Nice, France – £89.31

Post Office Travel Money Head of Travel Nick Boden said in a statement: “With the price falls we found in destinations worldwide, holidaymakers will have plenty of choice in the coming year – provided sterling holds its value. In Europe the best deals are likely to be in Bulgaria, Turkey and Portugal, while further afield Japan, Vietnam and Bali are looking good bets for the bargain-hunter. The clear message is that holidaymakers should do their homework on resort prices before booking to be sure of the best deal.”

The biggest price fall – 44% – has been in Antigua (£70.51), which has risen to its highest-ever barometer position (14th) as a result. In Corfu (£75.91) prices have dropped by 21% compared to last year – the biggest fall in barometer costs in Europe – moving it to 16th place from 21st a year ago.

The Mahe in the Seychelles, Abu Dhabi in the UAE and Tamarindo in Costa Rica proved the most expensive of the cities surveyed with essentials coming in at £165.10, £152.11 and £137.72 respectively.

