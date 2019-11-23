Paphos: 10-year old girl hit by car died of internal bleeding

Nelina Fakliska, aged 10, died of internal injuries after she was hit by a car while crossing the road, according to a post-mortem examination carried out by state pathologist Sofoclis Sofocleous on Saturday morning.
The child was hit by a car driven by a 70-year old woman as she was crossing Tassos Papadopoulous avenue in Paphos at around 2.30 pm on Friday.
Nelina, who was born in Cyprus of Bulgarian parents, was a pupil at the Pefkios Georgiades primary school.
Reports said her grandfather had accompanied her as far as the pedestrian crossing on the busy road before turning back.
Under conditions which are being investigated, the little girl was hit by a car while crossing the road and succumbed to her injuries at Paphos Hospital.
The driver was taken to hospital in a state of shock. A warrant has been issued for her arrest and will be executed as soon as doctors permit.