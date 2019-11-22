Paphos: 10 year old girl dies after being hit by car

A 10 year old girl has succumbed to her injuries after she was hit by a car as she was trying to cross Tassos Papadopoulos Avenue in Paphos at around 14.30 on Friday, philenews reports.
The child was rushed by ambulance to the accident and emergency unit of Paphos Hospital where despite their best efforts doctors were unable to save her life and she died about two hours later.
Philenews said that under conditions which are being investigated the little girl was hit by a car driven by an elderly woman driver.
Police investigations are underway.