Papantoniou Supermarkets announce agreement with Sainsbury’s

Papantoniou Supermarkets have entered into a cooperation agreement with Sainsbury’s to sell the British retail giant’s products in Cyprus.
The agreement was announced in Nicosia on Wednesday in the presence of Sainsbury’s director of business development Michael Luck.
It covers food, drink, cosmetics, personal care items, cleaning materials and pet food and pet products.
“We are here today to officially announce the strategic cooperation of Papantoniou Supermarkets with the world known British company, Sainsbury’s,” said Papantoniou Supermarkets managing director Pambos Papantoniou.
Established in 1869, Sainsbury’s operates more than 600 supermarkets in the UK with an annual turnover exceeding £30 billion sterling.
“We are honoured that Sainsbury’s has chosen us for its first steps outside the UK,” he added.
Luck said that Sainsbury’s has more than 12,000 products and is the second largest supermarket chain in the UK.
“We have a long history of producing quality products. We have more than 12,000 products. It may have taken up 150 years but we are happy to be here,” he said.
Papantoniou Supermarkets operates five hypermarkets in the Paphos district. It also has a hypermarket and two medium size supermarkets in the Limassol district.