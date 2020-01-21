Pantopoleio “Kali Orexi”: traditional Mediterranean food in Nicosia

To Pantopoleio “Kali Orexi” (meaning Bon Appetit) celebrated 10 years of success last May. The restaurant serves Greek/Cypriot/Mediterranean food following traditional recipes proven by time and approved by generations of foodies.

Creative salads, amazing dips, freshly baked pies, pasta, fish, legendary kleftiko, gemista (stuffed vegetables), moussaka, roasted chicken, juicy burgers, tastiest ever souvlakia, fresh tuna, healthy beans, a big variety of vegetarian dishes and much more – are you still thinking? Visit this place for lunch or dinner and taste all-time favourite traditional Mediterranean dishes a la carte. In addition to the main menu, there are “dishes of the day” made of fresh natural seasonal ingredients.

You will find a rich selection of Greek and Cypriot wines from the best wineries of both countries.

This place will impress you with its bright, modern and simple design!

Opening Hours

12:30 PM – 4:00 PM

7:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Address:

38 Metochiou str.

Nicosia, Cyprus 1096

Location

For reservations

99 075151

Facebook Page