Pantheon Theatre organises tribute to Cypriot cinema

Pantheon Theatre in Nicosia will organise a tribute to Cypriot cinema between July 18 to August 1.
Three Cypriot films will be shown daily with English subtitles.
Between July 18-22 the public will have the chance to watch Rosemarie (2017).
Boy on the Bridge (2016) will be shown between July 23-27.
Smuggling Hendrix (2018) will conclude the screening period and will be shown between July 28-August 1.
All screenings start at 20:30.
Normal tickets are €8, tickets for children, students and pensioners are €6. A ticket to watch all the three movies is €15.
