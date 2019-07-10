Menu
FilmsLocal

Pantheon Theatre organises tribute to Cypriot cinema

July 10, 2019 at 4:25pm

Pantheon Theatre in Nicosia will organise a tribute to Cypriot cinema between July 18 to August 1.

Three Cypriot films will be shown daily with English subtitles.

Between July 18-22 the public will have the chance to watch Rosemarie (2017).

Boy on the Bridge (2016) will be shown between July 23-27.

Smuggling Hendrix (2018) will conclude the screening period and will be shown between July 28-August 1.

All screenings start at 20:30.

Normal tickets are €8, tickets for children, students and pensioners are €6. A ticket to watch all the three movies is €15.

Find more information about the movies and book tickets here.

You May Also Like

Local
July 10, 2019

Ryanair to launch Paphos-Beirut flights in October

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
July 10, 2019

Cyprus aims to be among the first to regulate Blockchain, conference speakers say

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
July 10, 2019

New yellow alert for Thursday as heat wave continues

Bouli Hadjioannou