Panayiotis Panayi makes partner with Chelco VAT

Chelco VAT Ltd Director, Panayiotis Panayi, became a partner of the firm on January 1, 2020.

A seasoned professional, Panayi has more than 10 years of experience in VAT advisory and compliance services. An Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC), he also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting and Finance from Manchester University in the UK. In 2017, he was awarded the prestigious Expert in EU VAT degree, finishing first in his class.

He trained with Big Four firms in the UK and Cyprus as a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), before joining Chelco VAT Ltd as Senior VAT Consultant in 2014. He was promoted to Director in January 2018.

Panayi teaches VAT at local seminars and workshops and has authored or contributed to various articles and other publications in Cyprus and abroad on matters pertaining to Cyprus and EU indirect taxation.

Managing Director and founder of Chelco VAT, Alexis Tsielepis, commented that “Panayiotis’ partnership was the result of his impeccable technical and interpersonal skills, hard work, dedication and outstanding work ethics.”

Tsielepis labeled Panayiotis as “the best wingman” he could ever have, adding that Chelco VAT is lucky and privileged to have him on board.

The management and staff of Chelco VAT and its associated companies wish him good luck in his upgraded role.

He can be reached at [email protected].

Chelco VAT Ltd is the island’s first VAT-dedicated firm and an authority on indirect tax matters in Cyprus. It is also a leader in the organisation and delivery of VAT seminars, workshops and in-house technical courses via its educational arm, the Chelco VAT International Academy.